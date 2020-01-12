Over 2,000 govt teachers in J&K lack requisite professional qualification: MHRD

Srinagar: More than two thousand teachers in Jammu and Kashmir government secondary schools do not meet requisite professional qualification, according to Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

This was pointed out during a meeting of Project Approval Board (PAB) of Samagra Shiksha for 2019-20 for Jammu and Kashmir held by the ministry in June last year.

The MHRD has asked the J&K School Education Department to prepare an action plan to conduct their requisite training.

In 2017, the union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had asked the untrained teachers across India to register themselves on the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), an online portal for the compulsory training.

It had warned that the untrained teachers failing to admit themselves for the training programme would lose their job by March 2019.

Following the MHRD directive, the School Education Department in Jammu and Kashmir had in December, 2017 enrolled 20,000 untrained teachers with the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for BEd programme.

It has also asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to fill over 3,000 vacant teacher posts at government secondary schools on priority.

Saying that the “segmentation” of the teacher training programmes in vogue as on date had “adversely affected the efficacy of training”, the MHRD has proposed an Integrated Teacher Training Programme at the Elementary level across India.

“Even after providing teachers training for last so many years, the efficacy of the training and its impact on improvement of learning outcome remains a big question,” the MHRD has said.

The MHRD has said that it received requests from many states and UTs to provide support over the integrated teacher training programme.

It said that after “successful implementation of integrated teacher training in Tripura, it has been decided to scale up this model at national level and implement it in all states and UTs”.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) have been identified to lead the training programme in a mission mode in defined time period.

The in-service teacher trainings were conducted by the concerned states and UTs through SCERTs or any other agency as selected by them.