BJP youth vice president calls on LG

PAMPORE: Vice President youth BJP, Engineer Aijaz Hussain called upon Lieutenant Government of J K, Girish Chander Murmu to draw his attention towards various public issues.

Aijaz told Kashmir Reader that he raised the issue of 10+2 contractual teachers with LG and urged that their services be regularised.

He told that he apprised LG about the need to introduce Kashmiri as a subject at 10+2.

“We urged LG that posts for Kashmiri lecturers be created at higher secondary level,” Aijaz said, adding that they were informed that the issue is under consideration and authorities are working on the proposal.

He said that they took upon the matter of ban on stone mining from quarries around Panthtchowk with LG as the ban has hit livelihood of scores of poor labourers with he assured us that the ban will be lifted soon.

He further added that rehabilitation of poor nomadic Gujjars and Bakerwals was also discussed with LG and urged upon him for framing a policy for their rehabilitation.

He added that they draw the attention of LG towards casual employees working for health department and social forestry, besides issue of merger of Khidmat centres.

All the issues were discussed thread bear with LG provide positive assurances about these.