Strong crowd of students, parents throng BOSE office to confirm result

Srinagar: Hundreds of anxious students and parents on Thursday swarmed the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) office at Bemina to confirm class 10 results amid ongoing internet shutdown.

On Thursday morning, authorities had deployed police and paramilitary forces in and outside the board premises in the run up to the class 10 annual examination results. The result was inordinately delayed this year due to internet blockade in the valley since abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

The Board published result gazettes and compact discs (CDs) which were otherwise obsolete.

By Thursday noon, hundreds of students, parents and their relatives had thronged the board office in huge numbers to check the results. The huge rush of visitors prompted the board administration to close the gates and deploy forces there in strength.

Students and their guardians were seen carrying the roll numbers on paper slips.

The huge crowd led to traffic jam on the road stretch connecting the JKBOSE with the adjacent highway.

Samia, who hails from Srinagar’s Rajbagh area turned up at the Bemina office at around 10:30 am along with her cousin after news about the results being declared today started doing rounds.

Similarly, another student Zeenat from Bemina too had reached the board office by 11 am.

Many teachers were among crowd who had thronged the board office to check the results.