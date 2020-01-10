Over 74 percent students clear class 10 exams

SRINAGAR: Boys outshined girls by a narrow margin in class 10 results with over 74 percent students passing the exam.

In the annual examination results declared by JKBOSE on Thursday, 48905 students out of 65395 qualified the exams.

While boys registered a pass percentage of 75 percent, 74.55 percent girls cleared the exams as per JK BOSE figures.

A total of 33,981 boys and 31,412 girls had appeared in the exams that were conducted by Board from October 29 to November 16 last year.

The pass percentage of this year’s exam has improved by over 10 percent as compared to last year when only 63.71 percent students had succeeded in the annual exams.