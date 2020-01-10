Fuel stations run empty in Srinagar

Srinagar: Several fuel stations in Srinagar were closed on Thursday because of shortage of fuel due to frequent closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The highway was closed for traffic for almost four days after the Valley experienced fresh snow this week.

On Thursday afternoon, many petrol station in the city stuck notices “no petrol, no diesel” outside their outlets. Many fuel pumps whose supplies were still available were overcrowded with long queues of vehicles.

Owners of petrol stations blamed frequent highway closure for shortage of fuel in the Valley.

Kashmir valley Tank Owners and Petroleum Dealers Association president Bilal Ahmad blamed the crisis on closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway.

He said that fuel laden vehicles were being routed to Valley through old Kud–Patnitop-Batote road that remains closed due to snow and dilapidated condition of the road. He demanded tankers should be allowed to pass through Nashri Tunnel so that supplies don’t deplete in winters.