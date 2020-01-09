Stranded vehicles cleared on Srinagar-Jammu highway

SRINAGAR: After three days of closure, stranded vehicles on Srinagar-Jammu were allowed to proceed towards their destinations on Wednesday.

The strategic highway was shut for vehicular traffic following snow and rains which triggered landslides. Hundreds of vehicles were stuck on the 260 km long mountainous road amid acute cold.

Superintendent of Traffic Police (Rural) Muzaffar Shah confirmed that stranded vehicles were cleared from the highway.

An official from Traffic Police Control Room said that the light motor vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed to ply from Jammu-Srinagar today. However, no vehicular movement from opposite direction would be allowed on the highway.

The Metrological Centre Srinagar, meanwhile, said that the weather across the Kashmir valley will remain dry for next three days.

Director Metrological centre Srinagar, Sonum Lotus said that the weather will remain dry from January 9 to January 11.

He predicted heavy spell of snow in the region from January 12 onwards.

The centre said the day temperature in Srinagar was recorded at 4.4 degree Celsius while as night temperature stood at minus 0.4 degree Celsius.