Qurrah for selecting Hajj pilgrims today

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee on Wednesday said that computerized Qurrah for selection of pilgrim for Hajj pilgrimage will be held today.

According to a statement issued by the Executive Officer Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee, the online computerised Qurrah for selection of pilgrims for Hajj-2020 will be conducted on January 9 at 11 am.

It said that the list will be made available through print media on January 10. The list will be also available in the offices of the respective Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir, it added.

‘