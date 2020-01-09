Modi reviews security, developmental work in J&K

New Delhi: The development work carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in last six months and issues related to the security sector of the country were discussed in a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, sources in the government said.

A presentation on the development work in Jammu and Kashmir was made in the meeting, the sources said, adding it was noted that development activities are now moving at a faster pace.

Besides it, strategic issues and matters related to the defence and security sectors were also discussed, they said.

In August last year, special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped and the state was split into two Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The UTs came into being on October 31 last year.

This was the fourth meeting in a series of council of ministers meetings where specific sector related issues were deliberated at length. In every meeting usually top government officials made presentations.

All these meetings are part of an exercise to finalise an action plan for key ministries for the next five years.

Sources said that based on the suggestions received during meetings on presentations by various committees of secretaries, the government would finalise an action plan for various ministries for the next five years.

The ministries have been divided into various sectors such as agriculture, health, governance and technology for speedier and better implementation of policies.

The action plan would help implement policies for governance and development in a more systematic way and take the benefits to the grassroots level.

Another meeting of the Council of Ministers could take place in the coming week to complete the review exercise, the sources said.

The BJP-led NDA returned to power with a greater mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and it completed six months in power in November.

—PTI