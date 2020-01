Srinagar: Two civilians were wounded after militants lobbed a grenade at CRPF soldiers deployed at Habak Chowk on Srinagar outskirts on Wednesday.

The grenade was aimed at the bunker of 115 Bn CRPF. However, it missed the target and exploded on roadside.

Soon after the blast, government forces cordoned off the area and launched searches.

This was the second blast since the beginning of this year in Srinagar.