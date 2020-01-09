Enemies looking to disrupt peace: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said enemies are looking to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the Union territory and asked officers to remain vigilant.

He said peace had been achieved in Jammu and Kashmir after a lot of hard work and sacrifices by police and security forces.

The director general of police (DGP) made the remarks at security review meetings during his visit to the twin south Kashmir districts of Shopian and Pulwama.

Accompanied by Inspector General of CRPF (Operations) Rajesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, Singh took stock of the situation in the two districts.

“The safety and security of the people is our prime concern. The enemies of peace are looking for chances to disrupt the peace,” Singh said.

He said the police, along with its sister agencies, have succeeded in creating a sense of security among the people.

He directed the officers to be vigilant at all times and work dedicatedly for the welfare of the people while taking due care of their security.

Singh also asked the officers to continue the fight against drugs and book all those involved in spreading this menace.

—PTI