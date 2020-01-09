Div com directs fuel companies to stock supplies for 2 months

Srinagar: Due to erratic movement of vehicles on Srinagar-Jammu highway, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review stock and supply position of fuel in the Valley.

He directed officials of Oil companies to build up the stock of LPG and petroleum products immediately across the Valley for two months, an official handout said.

State Coordinators of different Oil Companies were instructed to stay at various locations on the highway for early clearance of their fuel trucks.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioners were directed to launch intense market checking drive collaboration with FCS &CA department in their respective districts to curb black marketing, hoarding and profiteering of LPG and petroleum products. He directed for taking strict action offenders as per the law.

Director FCS&CA were asked to submit report regarding progress of fuel stock position from different Oil Companies across Kashmir on daily basis to the Divisional Commissioner’s office.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shaid Iqbal Choudhary, Director FCS&CA B A Khan, SSP Traffic (Rural) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director FCS&CA Peerzada Zahoor, Assistant Commissioner (central) with Div Com, Senior Officials of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.