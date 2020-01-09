After 3 yrs, World Bank funded construction project takes off at LD Hospital

Srinagar: The World Bank funded construction project at Kashmir’s sole maternity hospital finally has taken off after being mired in official hassles for last three years.

The multi-storey hospital building at Lal Ded hospital approved by the World Bank in 2017 under Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) is first of its kind using base ‘isolation technique’, which is earthquake resistant. Such a building is being built for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir as the region falls under Seismic Zone V, an engineer privy to the project said.

The 2005 quake in Kashmir caused massive damages and destructions prompting authorities to recommend earthquake resistant structures.

The IIT Delhi and a US based consultancy firm are providing the consultancy services for the construction after the old building was damaged in the floods of 2014.

A GMC official said the building block has been categorized as Green Building and is being designed to achieve the performance based International design standards.

“The DPR of the project was approved by the World Bank last year after two years. It was followed by the tendering process and start of the pilling work this month,” he said.

According to official sources, piling work of a multi-storey hospital building at Lal Ded hospital has started with the beginning of New Year.

According to the engineer, the delay was caused mainly because of lack of communication between executing agency Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC) and Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar. Also, location of the proposed building was changed twice by the successive principals delaying the project, he added.

Medical Superintendent Lal Ded Hospital Dr Shabir Seddiqui told Kashmir Reader that lot of time was utilized to finalize the structural drawings of this building based on novel concept.

He said the delay was mostly due to the exhaustive project planning by the World Bank.

“Their reconstruction projects are most sophisticated and comprehensive so it takes time to complete. Soil Investigation, Geo-Technical studies and Environmental Impact Assessment of the project also took more time than expected,” Dr Seddiqui added. .

According to him, building will be first-of-its kind in J&K. It will comprise of six storeys with all facilities including Operation Theatres, Labour Rooms, General Wards, Auditorium, Library, Post-Operative Care etc.