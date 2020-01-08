Vacant Panchayat seats: ‘Gear up men and machinery for smooth elections’

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Tuesday chaired a Divisional Level Committee (DLC) meeting to review preparatory work and necessary arrangements for smooth and hassle-free conduct of elections for vacant Panchayat seats in the Valley.

Khan obtained a detailed feedback from all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and concerned officers regarding preparations and measures for Panchayat elections.

Besides issuing necessary instructions, the Divisional Commissioner directed DCs and concerned officers to gear up men and machinery in all districts in this regard.

He asked the concerned officers to maintain close coordination and adhere the directions in letter and spirit to ensure peaceful elections across the Valley.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal, Director Rural Development, Additional Commissioner Kashmir, SSP, Assistant Commissioner (central) with Div Com and other officials were present in the meeting where as other Deputy Commissioners of the Kashmir Division participated the meeting through video conferencing.