Snow shuts Srinagar-Jammu highway

SRINAGAR: Srinagar-Jammu highway continued to remain closed for traffic for third day as snow continued in the Valley on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Metrological Department Mukhtar Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that weather is going to remain dry for coming days with intermittent chances of rainfall. But there will be fall in night and rise in day temperatures, he added.

Ahmad predicted that there are chances of fresh snow and rainfall in both plains and hilly areas on January 12 and January 13.

At Jawahar Tunnel on Srinagar-Jammu highway snowfall and rainfall continued triggering landslides at multiple places.

“About eight inches of snow had accumulated on the ground in Jawahar Tunnel area since Monday. The shooting of stones from the hillocks overlooking the highway was continuing at Panthiyal, Digdole, Maroog and Moumpassi,” an official said.

He said that restoration of the highway for vehicular traffic depends on the improvement in the weather and stopping of landslides. “The men and machines are ready to clear the highway,” he added.

The lowest recorded temperature, as per MeT official was recorded at minus 11 at Ladakh, followed by minus 10.9 at Drass, minus 6 at Gulmarg, minus 4.5 at Kokarnag, minus 1.3 at Qazigund, and minus 1.2 at Kupwara.

In summer capital Srinagar, there was significant improvement in night temperature from minus 6.8 degree Celsius a week ago to minus 1.2 degree Celsius on Monday.