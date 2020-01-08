Mufti’s death anniversary: PDP calls for restoration of political activities

Jammu: The PDP on Tuesday paid rich tributes to party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his fourth death anniversary and demanded the release of detained political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

The demand was made at separate condolence meetings which were held in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar, a party spokesman said here.

Sayeed died on 7 January 2016 at AIIMS in Delhi after being admitted there briefly.

Highlighting the role of Mufti in rejuvenating the hope for peaceful and tranquil Jammu and Kashmir, PDP general secretary Surinder Chowdhary, addressing the meeting in Jammu, said he took a series of confidence-building measures and made strenuous efforts in making peace an inseparable feature of Jammu and Kashmir.

He castigated the BJP over its “dubious role” towards Jammu and Kashmir and said “even when the people in Jammu voted in droves for the party during the polls, it backstabbed them, denying the coming generation the livelihood opportunities in a ruthless manner”.

“The agrarian crisis in Jammu is mounting with each passing day with little being done to mitigate the massive losses incurred by the farmers due to the climate change,” he said, adding that the border residents are at the receiving end of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Senior PDP leader Ved Mahajan asked the party functionaries to work with greater coordination and strengthen the party on the ground.

“This crucial juncture of history it is the PDP alone that has the ability to steer the ship to the shore and that time has proven beyond doubt that the PDP has stood steadfast every time against all odds to safeguard Jammu and Kashmir’s core interests,” he said.

In Kashmir, the spokesman said an impressive function was held at the party head office in Srinagar, where the leaders demanded the release of the political leaders and restoration of the political activities without any further delay. PTI