Hizb militant killed in Awantipora

Srinagar: A militant affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen was killed in a brief gunfight in south Kashmir’s Pulwama Awantipora on Tuesday.

Police said that a search operation was launched in Chursoo village in Awantipora in the morning after getting specific input about the presence of militant.

During searches, police said that the hiding militant fired on government forces ensuing into a gunfight.

It said a militant identified as Shahid Ahmad Gadhanji resident of Eidgah Mohalla Arwani in Bijebehara was killed, police added. The slain was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen and had joined the outfit recently.