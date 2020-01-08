Govt committed to protect land rights, jobs for locals: LG Murmu tells delegation

Srinagar: Lt Governor GC Murmu on Tuesday said that the government is committed to safeguard rights of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

During a meeting with a delegation of politicians led by former minister Altaf Bukhari, he assured them that provisions of protecting land rights and job for locals will be taken.

“He appreciated their view points and concerns and conveyed that the government is committed to safeguard the rights of the people of J&K and particularly assured them that the provisions will be made for protecting the land of the locals and employment avenues in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” said an official spokesperson.

He also assured the delegation that administration at all levels will be sensitized to hear grievances, coordinate with popular leaders, solve issues and carry out developmental activities in right earnest.