Police in Patan solve robbery case

BARAMULLA: Police in Patan have solved a robbery case that occurred last week near railway flyover in the area, in which a trader along with his driver was attacked and a money bag snatched from them.

SDPO Patan Mashkoor Ahmad while sharing details of this with media on Monday said that the duo of Ghulam Qadir Khan of Mustafabad HMT along with his driver was decamped of a money bag containing about nine lakh rupees.

They were stopped at the bridge by three men who also manhandled both of them during the commissioning of crime and later fled from the spot.

After registering of an FIR police during its course of investigation questioned the driver Javaid Ahmad Mir who under sustained questioning reveled being the key conspirator of the crime.

The police later arrested Hilal Ahamd Dar, Ajaz Ahmad Parray and Sharief -u-din Dar of Choker Patan and have so far recovered RS 3.90 lakh from them. Mashkoor said that police is still probing the case and will share any further details with the press.