Plan for next financial year prepared during BDC meet at Pampore

PAMPORE: A meeting of Block Development Council was held on Monday at town hall Pampore area of Pulwama district.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Block Development Councilor Pampore , Altaf Ahmad Mir, tehsil level and block level officers of Pampore also participated.

In the meeting performances of different departments for year 2019-20 were reviewed. The councilor urged up on the officers for completing projects which remained pending so far.

A plan of action for year 2020-21 was also prepared after through discussion. The status of centrally sponsored schemes was also analysed. The officers were told to implement these schemes so that poor can benefit from them. The officers were urged to reach to people at grass root level. The councilor was appraised that a number of bottle necks like internet shutdown is causing hindrance in delivery of various services. Better coordination between various departments was also sought.