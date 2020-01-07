Kashmir journalists call internet shutdown ‘indirect ban’ on media

Srinagar: Journalists on Monday termed the ongoing internet shutdown in Kashmir as an ‘indirect ban’ on media and demanded immediate restoration of internet to media fraternity.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by Kashmir Press Club at its premises here, journalists from editors and journalists associations said that such a situation is unprecedented in the last three decades.

Editor Urdu daily Nida-i-Mashriq Haroon Rasheed said the internet blockade was an ‘indirect ban’ on media while pitching for a cohesive response of media fraternity to end the gag.

“Many people believe that normalcy has returned to Kashmir. But our normalcy is yet to come because we have least communication channels available,” he said.

“They cannot listen to us if they see us as part of the problem. So, there must be some cohesive response from media to the continuous information curbs,” he said.

Senior journalist Riyaz Masroor said that journalists stayed silent when it was not required as an extraordinary situation emerged after the abrogation of Article 370.

“Whatever we face during our professional duty we must speak out and we must stay united against all hardships and curbs,” he said.

Journalist Peerzada Ashiq said that the government’s move is ‘unprecedented’ which has turned stories into monologue as journalists were reduced to publishing only official press releases.

He said that such curbs were not even seen during the regimes of Stalin in Russia and Zia-ul-Haq in Pakistan.

“The situation has turned such hostile that we were even told to reveal our news sources by police after they summoned us following our simple reportage about the ground situation,” Peerzada added.

Rashid Rahil, an editor said that journalists must raise their voice and highlight their issues with all forums including Press Council of India, media associations across India and world.

“Government is giving us collective punishment. We must stand against that injustice,” he said.

Azaan Javaid, representing Journalists Federation of Kashmir said the media organisation should come on a single platform to create a blueprint to help journalists fight the intimidations and restrictions.

“There must be some initiative which will help us to operate with impunity. It is must for us as we are working in tough conditions bearing pressures from all sides,” he added.

Similarly, Shafaat Farooq representing Kashmir Journalists Association said, “We should show a strong face this time as we are worst affected by internet ban”.

He said that ‘self-censorship’ is the biggest enemy of media in Kashmir.

Senior video journalist Mehraj-ud-Din narrated his experience about restrictions and humiliation he faced.

“Situation was such after August 5 that we had to hide our cameras in vegetables bags. Still we tried to report Kashmir and its stories,” he said.

Senior journalist Shahnawaz Khan said that journalists in Kashmir had lost the representational character as they are living under continuous pressure

“We must take stock of our condition so that we gain the lost ground. Otherwise the situation is unprecedented,” he said.

Journalists who spoke on the occasion include Ehsan Fazili, Bashir Manzar, Naseer Ganai, Sanam Tassaduq, Syed Muzaffar, Zahoor Shora and Majid Hyderi.

Later, journalists held a sit-in inside the premises of Kashmir Press Club.