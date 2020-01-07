Forces continue search Op in Rajouri

Jammu: Security forces on Monday continued its search operations in dense forest belt along the LoC in Rajouri district, launched after the killing of two Army soldiers in gunbattle with militants, said officials.

In a bid to track down militants, the forces on Monday combed Dabud area in Noushera sector, they said.

The search operations have been conducted till now in Khodi, Darath, Moghaldaye and Potha areas of the district, they said.

Last Wednesday, two Army soldiers were killed in a gunbattle with heavily-armed infiltrators who were intercepted in the Khari Thrayat forest while trying to sneak cross the LoC. PTI