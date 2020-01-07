Contractors of PDD also demand money for their works

SRINAGAR: All J&K Permanent Daily Labours (PDL) and Temporary Daily Labours (TDL) along with Employees Union of Power Development Department (PDD) on Monday held a protest here in Srinagar demanding regularization of their services.

The protestors from various districts of Kashmir Valley had assembled Exhibition crossing outside the Chief Engineers Complex, chanting slogans in favour of their demands.

The protesting said they are serving the department for the last 20 years, but their services have not been regularized yet.

Mohammad Adeer Wani, Circular President of the union said that, we are protesting against the PDD administration that has failed to carry out promotions of the workers in the past stagnating the whole staff process.

The meeting on promotions was held last year in January, but we approached the concerned chief engineer of PDD to issue the promotions orders of all workers, but so far orders have been kept in abeyance.

The protesters said that they were promised from time to time that their monthly wages will get enhance and services regularized.

They said permanent employees of PDD comprises only 30 percent while as 70 percent are other daily wagers and Casual Labours and need base, workers are who are the backbone of the whole department.

Meanwhile Kashmir Valley Electrical Contractors Association held protest demonstration in Chief Engineer complex at Jahangir Chowk demanding release of their pending payments.

They appealed the higher authorities to look into the matter and release of the pending payments immediately.