Arrangements for conducting elections for vacant Panchayat seats reviewed

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Monday chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division to discuss arrangements for conducting elections for vacant Panchayat seats.

“Threadbare discussion was held on various aspects and putting in place all necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of election. The DCs apprised the Div Com about the number of vacant seats of Panches and Sarpanches in their respective districts besides availability of Ballot Boxes and its requirement,” an official handout said.

The Divisional Commissioner asked the DCs for early submission of details regarding number of vacant seats, number of polling stations, number of Ballot Boxes required and requirement of security forces for smooth conduct of elections to vacant Panchayat in the districts, it added.

The meeting was attended by IGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, Director Rural Development Department, Sudarshan Kumar, SSP Jammu, Tajinder Singh, ADC Jammu, Dr Tahir Firdous and other concerned officers while all other Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division along with concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.