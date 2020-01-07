877 trucks carrying essentials enter Valley

SRINAGAR: Priority has been accorded for clearing stranded trucks loaded with essential commodities on Srinagar-Jammu highway, a government spokesperson said.

It said that 877 trucks laden with essentials reached Kashmir on Monday. “Of them 245 were carrying general supplies, 306 Oil tankers, 103 Poultry, 57 Vegetables, 33 Sheep, 33 Fruits, 73 LPG Gas tankers and 18 Heavy Motor Vehicles of Food Corporation of India (FCI). Additional chains of trucks are on way from Jammu,” it added.

Chairing a review meeting of stock and supply position of ration, electricity and snow clearance preparedness, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan directed the concerned officers to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of essential commodity trucks on the highway so that consumers do not face any inconvenience during winter.

The meeting was informed that Power department has been supplying 1290 MW, out of 1300 MW grid capacity, electricity to the valley consumers.

Khan asked Chief Engineers of Power to provide electricity to the consumers strictly as per revised power scheduled and avoid unscheduled power cuts.

It was informed that 156 snow clearance machines of Mechanical Engineering Department (MED), 450 snow clearance machines of R&B, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Border Roads Organization (BRO) and RAMKY agencies have been already pre-positioned at identified locations.

The Divisional Commissioner directed senior officers of essential services departments to monitor the functioning of 24×7 winter joint control rooms which have been established in their offices and send daily report to his office, the spokesperson added.