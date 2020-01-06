Overcast conditions brighten snow prospects across Kashmir

Srinagar: Overcast conditions in Kashmir on Sunday brightened the prospects of fresh snowfall.

“Light to moderate snowfall is expected in most parts of Kashmir over the next 48 hours,” an official of the MET department said here.

He said overcast skies have resulted in warmer than expected night temperature with Srinagar recording a low of minus 1 degrees Celsius last night.

The official said the ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the low of minus 10.5 degrees Celsius last night – four degrees down from Saturday.

The night temperature at Pahalgam resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius – nearly seven degrees down from minus 2.5 degrees Celsius yesterday, he said.

The official said in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.6 degree Celsius – up over six degrees from the previous night’s minus 7 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag town, also in south, recorded a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in north, registered the minimum of minus 4 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ – the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.

—PTI