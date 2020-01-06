CASO in Margaypora Patan

Baramulla: A Condon and Search operation was launched by Army and police at Magraypora area of Patan on Sunday after suspicion of militants hiding in the area.

While locals said that the area was first condoned during morning hours by 29 RR of Army and police sealing the entire area, the operation was called off after during the day.

However, in the evening search operation was again launched with troops installing lights in the area to keep a close watch on any movement.

Sources in police said that they have reports that militant presence in the area.