500 structures to be relocated for realigning Dal Lake’s western front

Srinagar: The Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) will have to clear about 500 structures for establishing a proposed road along the western front of Dal lake, that once established is expected to act as its physical boundary.

The long pending alignment that involves construction of 3.2 km road that will start from Kohni-khan from Mamta Hotel to Saida Kadal Stretch.According to officials the road would not only serve as the physical boundary of the lake, but would also add several recreational spots for the tourists.

Vice Chairman LAWDA, G M Dar told Kashmir Reader that department was working on this project since long and finally GoI has approved this project, with a cost of `600 cores and we can now go ahead with the alignment plan for the same that is a step in lake restoration and beautification.

He said under this project about 500 structures are likely to get affected under the road construction, though authority will come up with the rehabilitation plan for them.

Adding that the affected families will be relocated at separate colonies that will be provided with all basis facilities.

Under the upcoming project, various recreational spots inducing eating joints, small local market under PPP mode will be setup.

Also, the stretch will act as a barrier and prevent any further encroachments of the lake.