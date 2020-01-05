Highway closed for fourth day

Srinagar: Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed for traffic for fourth consecutive day on Saturday even as men and machinery have been pressed into service to clear the

road.

On Saturday morning, vehicular traffic was briefly restored on the highway but continuous shooting stones and landslides again blocked the road at Digdol in Ramban. The

mountainous highway stretch has been struck by nine landslides in last few days blocking the highway for traffic.

Inspector General of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar told mediapersons that about 1500 trucks and 35 light motor vehicles are stuck between Digdol and Nowgam in Banihal.

He said while 4000 trucks are stranded between Mir Bazar in Qazigund and Lower Munda and asmany as 2900 trucks are stranded in Udhampur stretch on the highway.

According to Kumar, the authorities concerned are clearing the debris but due to constant shooting stones caused by rains, work has got affected.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan told Kashmir Reader that fresh landslides occurred in the morning after they tried to restore traffic on the highway.

The highway was closed on Wednesday following landslide and shooting stones at many places which include Digdol area.

Khan expected the road will be cleared for traffic today.

Officials at Traffic Control Units at Srinagar and Jammu confirmed that traffic will be allowed to proceed from Srinagar to Jammu today. ‘

Meanwhile, weather department has predicted snow in upper reaches as well plains.

Deputy Director, of MET Department Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told Kashmir Reader Kashmir is expecting light snowfall in upper reaches as well as plain from January 6.