Srinagar: A civilian was wounded when suspected militants lobbed a grenade at a CRPF vehicle in Srinagar’s downtown on Saturday.

The blast aimed at the troopers occurred at Kawadara in the morning. However, it missed its intended target and exploded on roadside resulting to injury to a youth and damage

to a few parked vehicles.

The condition of the youth was stated to be stable.

Later, government forces cordoned off the site and carried out searches in the area.