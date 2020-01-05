10 Hizb OGWs booked in Kishtwar

Jammu: Police on Saturday registered a case against 10 ‘overground workers’ of top Hizbul Mujahideen militant Mohammad Amin alias “Jehangir Saroori”, who has been active in

Kishtwar district for the past three decades, a senior police official said.

“We have identified 10 persons who are providing support to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Jehangir Saroori and registered a case against them under the Unlawful Activities

(Prevention) Act,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Harmeet Singh Mehta told PTI.

He said the FIR was lodged at Dachan police station and efforts were being made to nab the accused.

They were allegedly involved in providing logistical support, finance, transport and working as porters for the militant, the officer said.

Saroori, the longest surviving militant joined Hizbul Mujahideen in early 1990’s is hiding in the forests in Kishtwar.

He emerged as the brain behind the revival of militancy in the district in 2018 after it was declared militancy-free about a decade ago.

On October 23 last year, the police in Kishtwar announced a bounty of Rs 30 lakh on the head of Saroori and two of his associates — Riyaz Ahmad alias “Hazari” and Mudassir

Hussain. PTI