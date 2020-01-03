‘Pak working on arranging OIC session in Islamabad’

Islamabad: Pakistan was trying to arrange the next regular session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said on Thursday.

Farooqui made the comments at the weekly press briefing where she was asked about the possibility of a special session of the OIC on Kashmir.

“The work is underway…Pakistan desires the next regular session of the OIC in Islamabad,” she responded.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi last week said that Pakistan wanted an early meeting of the OIC foreign ministers on Kashmir.

Qureshi’s statement came after the media reports here said that Saudi Arabia conveyed to Pakistan through its Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan that it was planning to convene a meeting on the Kashmir issue.

State-run Radio Pakistan even reported that the ministerial level OIC meeting was expected to be held in Islamabad in April.

The OIC is a 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, including Pakistan. The OIC has usually been supportive of Pakistan and often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.

Farooqui also called for immediate lifting of the curfew, restoration of internet, release of political prisoners and permission to international observers to witness the situation on ground in Kashmir.

She said Pakistan was facing challenges along the Line of Control due to India’s frequent “unprovoked ceasefire violations and heavy deployment of weapons.”

Pakistan has shared its concerns about LoC violations with the UN and other international partners, she said, adding that the foreign minister recently wrote seventh letter to the UNSC president about the situation.

—PTI