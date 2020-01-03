Mehbooba’s daughter says her movement restricted

SRINAGAR: Daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija Mufti on Thursday said that she has been detained by the government at her residence to bar her from speaking to media.

Iltija told Kashmir Reader that security personnel interrupted her scheduled press conference which was planned to be held at her Gupkar residence.

“My late grandfather’s death anniversary is near, and I wanted to brief media about it. So when I was working on it, I was told that I am under detention and cannot do anything. The restrictions were so strict that even

media was not allowed to come inside,” she said.

“On January 7, I have to visit late Mufti sahib’s graveyard. We have sought permission from the concerned at least ten days ago. They have not replied so far which shows what their plans are. Being a citizen of this place it

is my right to visit. I am not a politician either. My detention is uncalled for,” she added.

Death anniversary of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, the two-time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir falls on January 7. He died in 2016.

“Is it a crime for a granddaughter to visit her grandfather’s grave or do they think I am going to organise stone pelting or a protest there,” Iltija asked.

She accused the civil and the police administrations of being “arrogant”, alleging “they do not want peace in the Valley.”