KU advises students to stay in vicinity of exam centres in the face of snow forecast

Srinagar: Kashmir University has asked undergraduate students writing examination to stay in the vicinity of their examination centres in the face of snow forecast in the region.

An advisory issued by KU controller of examinations on Wednesday said the move would ensure that inclement weather and heavy snowfall “does not prevent them from reaching well in time to the examination centres”.

The advisory said “it is highly unlikely to postpone examination due to bad weather”.

The advisory is meant for examination of semester 5 students which commenced from December 18 and will conclude on January 11 and semester 6 examinations scheduled from January 15.

KU Controller Examinations Prof Farooq A Mir reasoned that the move is aimed at alerting students beforehand so that students don’t have to lose further time.

Education institutions remained closed since August 5 after the government of India abrogated Article 370 triggering shutdown.

According to him, timely examination would also ensure results are announced in time so that students are able to sit in entrance examination for entering universities.