Hundreds stranded on Srinagar-Jammu highway for second day

SRINAGAR: Ahead of forecast for snow spell in Kashmir, Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed for traffic leaving hundreds of passengers stranded on the road.

The highway was shut after landslides blocked the road at multiple places on the 300-km long highway.

Landslides were reported from Karol in Chanderkot near Jaiswal bridge on Thursday and from Digdol on Wednesday, they said.

Over 5,000 vehicles have been stranded at different places on the highway and no fresh traffic is being allowed, the officials said.

Of these 2,500 heavy motor vehicles and 1,000 light motor vehicles (LMVs) are stranded between Digdol and the Jawahar Tunnel. About 70 LMVs are stranded in Ramban since Wednesday night, they said.

Though the concerned agencies have been busy in clearing the landslides since early morning, it will be very difficult to clear the road for traffic by the evening.

Superintendent of Traffic Police (Rural) Muzaffar shah told Kashmir Reader that nothing can be said about opening the road as the work for clearance is still on.

An official from the MeT, meanwhile, said that there are higher chances of snowfall in upper reaches, while mix of snow and rain is predicted in plains.

About night temperature which has fallen to sub-zero level for more than two weeks, the official said, it is going to improve.

He said the latest night temperature in Srinagar was minus 2.8 degree Celsius. Similarly at Kokernag the night temperature was minus 3.7 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 6.4 degree Celsius, minus 22.8 degree Celsius at Drass,

minus 18.3 at Leh, minus 8.6 at Gulmarg.