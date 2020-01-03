Govt actively considering restoration of internet in Kashmir: LG Murmu

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday said that the government is “actively considering” restoration of internet in a phased manner in Kashmir.

He told this to joint delegation of traders from Kashmir who called on him at Raj Bhawan in Jammu to discuss about the issued faced by them.

Murmu said that the government is aware of the difficulties faced by the trade community as well as the general public due to the internet ban, an official handout said.

He said that the government is actively considering the modalities to restore the internet service, it added.

He said that broadband internet in hospitals and SMS was already restored in the Valley.

The joint delegation comprised of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Hotel & Restaurant Owners Federation, J&K Association of Haj & Umrah Companies, J&K Tourism Alliance, Kashmir Automobile Dealers Association,

Kashmir Economic Alliance, Federation of Chamber of Industries Kashmir, House Boat Owners Association, Private Schools Association, Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association, Information and Technology Association.

The members of the delegation raised several issues and demands related to the trade fraternity of Kashmir region. They highlighted the demand for the restoration of internet and said that the move is required for the

economic growth of the region, besides it will assist the trade fraternity of Kashmir in timely filing of GST returns, licenses and permits etc.

The delegation also projected demands related to reduction of one time token tax on vehicles, freight transport subsidy for raw material, designated parking slots, rehabilitation of House Boat owners, Industry status to

Hotels and Restaurant units, establishment of custom office facilities in Srinagar and minimum two direct flights per week for the pilgrims going to Umrah. They also put forth the issue of high air-fares charged by the

Airlines especially during the closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and grant of status of National Highway to Mughal Road for better and enhanced connectivity.

The Lt Governor told the delegation that the government has already assessed the losses suffered by the farmers due to heavy snowfall and untimely rains and will soon initiate the necessary measures in this regard.

The Lt Governor also assured the delegation that all the genuine issues raised by them would be looked into meticulously by the government and redressed at the earliest.

Advisors Kewal Kumar Sharma and Farooq Khan, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, and Financial Commissioner, Finance Arun Kumar Mehta were present in the meeting.