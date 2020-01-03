CB books private consultancy over fake documents for MBBS admission in Bangladesh

SRINAGAR: Crime Branch booked private consultancy and agents for preparing fake, forged marks certificates to get admission for MBBS/BDS in different colleges of Bangladesh, the statement on Thursday said.

It said, Crime Branch Kashmir registered a case against proprietors Co Shares Of M/S “Bridging Minds” consultancy on a written complaint received from the parents of aspiring students for MBBS in Different Medical Colleges of Bangladesh along with selection list of the candidates selected for MBBS/BDS in different colleges of Bangladesh under SAARC Quota along with fake marks cards, stating there in that some private consulting agencies operating in and outside Kashmir have manipulated fake an forged documents in respect of their candidates against huge monetary gains and seizing the chances of meritorious students.

In a statement, they said during the course of enquiry, the matter was taken up with Embassy of Bangladesh through ministry of EX-Affairs, who had invited application for admissions, Sixty nine forms along with marks cards were procured by ministry of Ex-Affairs GOI from government of Bangladesh and Forwarded to crime branch Kashmir for verification.

“During verification it surfaced that five candidates have been selected on the basis of fake and forged marks cards issued by Hr Sc Education Delhi Board with higher percentage of marks. It also surfaced that a private consultancy namely “m/s bridging minds ” owned by Shabir Ahmad Qureshi resident of Qamar Abad Qamarwari Srinagar and sager Ahmad khan resident of Nepal in league with each other have manipulated forged marks cards and managed to get counter signed by SO CPV Division at ministry of external affairs union of India on the authentication of SDMs South West,Shahdara and Kalkagi, Delhi,” it said.