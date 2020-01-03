BSF soldier injured in firing along LoC in Poonch

Jammu: A Border Security Force soldier on Wednesday suffered a bullet injury in the firing by Pakistan army in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

The soldier was manning a forward post and was hit by a bullet in the left leg from across the border in Mankote area of Mendhar sector, the official said.

He said the injured was shifted to hospital and his condition was stated to be “stable”.

There was a brief exchange of fire between the two sides following the incident, the official said. PTI

Meanwhile, Pakistan army shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence spokesman said on Thursday.

The Army retaliated to the shelling that took place on Wednesday night.

“Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in district Poonch around 2100 hours on Wednesday”, the spokesman said.

The firing stopped at 2330 hours.

—PTI