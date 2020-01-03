9 killed as bus plunges into gorge in Rajouri

Srinagar: Nine people were killed and dozens wounded as a passenger bus rolled down into a gorge in Jammu’s Rajouri on Thursday.

The accident occurred around 1:30pm when a bus on its way to Sharda Sharief in the district skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Dera ki Gali.

Officials said that six persons died on the spot while three more succumbed to their injuries at district hospital and Jammu hospital.

Soon after receiving the information of accident, a large number of locals rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. They were also joined by police in rescue operation.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Qayoom, Mohammad Peer Mohammad Rafiq, Masarat Bano, Kanizeena Begum, Haseena Bano and Mansha Begum.

Soon after the incident locals and police reached the spot to evacuate the bodies and injured to hospital.

Some of the injured passengers were shifted to the GMC hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, officials said, adding relief and rescue operations are underway.

A case was filed into the case and investigation were underway to find out the cause of the accident.

It said that Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Nazir Ahmad Sheikh also visited Sub District Hospital Sunderbani and reviewed the healthcare services being provided to the victims.

The Deputy Commissioner said that four critically injured were airlifted to Jammu. Alongside, other injured were also referred to Jammu via road.

Sheikh said the administration has sanctioned immediate ex-gratia of Rs one lakh to the legal heirs of the deceased and Rs 25000 to those critically injured and Rs 5000 to those with minor injuries.