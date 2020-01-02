Sagar briefly allowed to offer funeral prayers of father-in-law

Srinagar: National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, who is under detention since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, was allowed on Wednesday to offer funeral prayers of his father-in-law, officials said.

Sagar and his son Salman Sagar, presently lodged at the MLA hostel sub-jail, were briefly allowed to offer funeral prayers of Ghulam Mohammad Kawa at Jamalatta-Nawakadal in the interior city this morning, the officials said. They said Kawa, father-in-law of Sagar, passed away at his Jamalatta residence after a brief illness.

After the funeral prayers, the father-son duo was taken back to the MLA hostel by policemen, the officials said.

Sagar and his son, who is also provincial president of the Youth National Conference, had made a request before the authorities seeking permission for their release to remain with Kawa’s family during the four-day mourning period.

The officials said the request was turned down by the authorities.

