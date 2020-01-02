Kashmir to expect snow from today: MeT

SRINAGAR: Amid prevailing cold, meteorological department on Wednesday predicted light snow and rainfall in Kashmir from today.

Sonum Lotus Director Metrological Department said that western disturbance are approaching the region and it will likely result in snow and rains.

“The weather forecast on Thursday is light snowfall and rainfall in both hilly and plain areas. There will be rise in day temperature but fall in night temperature,” he added.

The coldest temperature was recorded in Drass at minus 17, while at Leh it was minus 13.7 degrees Celsius.

He said that mercury continued to remain at sub-zero level at several places in Kashmir

At Srinagar, the night temperature was recorded at minus 4.4 degree Celsius less than 1 degree than previous night. The day temperature was recorded at 8.6 degree Celsius.

At Kokarnag, a minimum temperature was recorded minus 4 degree Celsius, at Gulmarg it was recorded at minus 11 degree Celsius and Pahalgam at minus 6.9 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway was suspended after fresh landslides blocked the road at several places.

As such, scores of vehicles were stranded on the highway, an official said.

“Transport will be resumed in a gradual manner once the landslides are cleared,” he added.

The weather department advised people to travel through Srinagar-Jammu highway only after getting clearance from Traffic Police.

Jammu too witnessed dip in temperatures resulting in acute cold in the region. The city was also gripped with a thick layer of fog drastically affecting visibility at Jammu Airport.