Internet blockade: Obsolete gazettes, CDs to return in Kashmir for class 10, 12 results

Srinagar: Obsolete gazettes and compact discs (CDs) will return to Kashmir as Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will use them for announcing class 10 and 12 results.

In the face of ongoing internet shutdown, the Board has decided to print voluminous result gazettes in huge quantity so they are distributed across the Valley, Kashmir Reader has learnt.

A top BOSE official said that around 300 CDs carrying results will be also disseminated to board offices to ensure students don’t face any problem.

He said that the SMS restoration on mobile phones will also help them to text results. For this, the official said, they will be circulating three dedicated numbers.

While the board would declare results of secondary and higher secondary examinations within a month, however, the results of class 10 annual examinations, which concluded on November 16 is delayed by more than two weeks.

The official cited internet blockade as the major cause for it as alternative measures such as printing gazettes and CDs is time consuming.

Internet and text messaging had made voluminous gazettes outdated and the board would print only a few copies for reference, an official said.

This time around, however, the number of gazettes is three times more what used to be printed during normal times.

Besides, CDs have been introduced for the first time in the board’s history in absence of internet, the official added.

The results though will be available on the internet as well, the official added.

An official at JKBOSE said that the results were bound to delay further by at least a week as printing additional gazettes and writing CDs is still underway.

Secretary JKBOSE, Riyaz Ahmad said that appropriate measures would be taken in coming days to declare the results.