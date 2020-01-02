HC asks Tihar jail authorities to provide medical treatment to Bar President

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday directed Tihar jail authorities to provide adequate medical treatment and attention to Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom.

The direction was passed after petitioner’s counsel Zaffar Shah informed the court that Qayoom is suffering from a coronary disease, prostate malfunctioning and hypertension. He informed the court that the petitioner has only one functional kidney and is suffering from diabetes for which he is being administered high doses of insulin.

It was pleaded before court that Qayoom be subjected to Uro-flowmetry test for treating his prostate problem.

The court of Justice Deeraj Singh Thakur said “In my opinion whether uro-flowmetry test ought to be conducted is a matter not for the court but for the experts in medical fields to decide.”

The court said that medical authorities in Tihar jail would consider as to whether the test is necessary and if found necessary it may be conducted.

Meanwhile, the court did not permit a meeting between the petitioner and his two nephews as they did not fall within the definition of family under the jail manual.

Earlier Qayoom was shifted from central jail Agra to Tihar Jail on December 28 on the court orders.

He was arrested on intervening night of August 4 in run up to abrogation of Article 370. He was first lodged at Central Jail Srinagar and later shifted to Agra under Public Safety Act.

He has been detained on earlier cases registered against him in 2008 and 2010.