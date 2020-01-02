2 soldiers killed in gunfight along LoC in Rajouri

Jammu: Two soldiers were killed as Army foiled major infiltration bid by militants along Line of Control in Rajouri in Jammu.

The infiltrators were intercepted in Khari Thrayat forest in the wee hours when they were trying to enter this side.

“In the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, a contact was established with infiltrators in a forest in Naushera Sector.

“The heavily armed militants retaliated and in the ensuing exchange of fire two soldiers of the Indian Army were critically injured and later succumbed,” Army’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt Col Devender Anand said here in a statement on Wednesday.

The officer identified the deceased soldiers as Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath (29) and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar (25).

Officials said the Army had launched a cordon and search operation following information about movement of suspected militants.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive operation is on to track down the militants, they said.

