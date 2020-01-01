Water supply affected in Shopian

Shopian: Hundreds of inhabitants are facing acute shortage of water supply in south Kashmir’s Shopian as water supply lines are frozen because of freezing temperatures.

Locals said there is no taps are running dry for a fortnight as water pipes froze as temperature has dipped to minus 6.5 degree Celsius.

Shahid Ahmad of Aram-Mohalla area of Shopian town told Kashmir Reader that they have no drinking water available since last 13 days. Most of the taps or pipelines are frozen due to the intense cold and authorities didn’t provide water supply through tankers either, he said.

Most of the water pipes are laid are over ground pipelines resulting in freezing of lines.

Executive engineer public health engineering department (PHE) in Shopian Irfan ul Islam admitted the freezing of water supply lines has adversely affected inhabitants in the district. He said 35 percent water supply is affected.