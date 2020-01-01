Slight respite from cold as MeT predicts snow

SRINAGAR: People in the Kashmir Valley had a respite from bone-chilling cold on Tuesday after there was a slight improvement in night temperature which had touched minus 6.5 degree Celsius.

Deputy Director Metrological Department Mukhtar Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that there was a drop of more than three degree in minimum temperature resulting in a little improvement in temperatures.

On Monday night, an official said, the minimum temperature recorded in Srinagar was minus 3.2 degree Celsius. During the day, it was 9.2, he said.

“Improvement was witnessed in all other areas of the Valley,” Mukhtar added.

The weatherman has predicted snowfall in upper reaches from Monday evening and in plains from Wednesday evening onwards. There are chances of snowfall in both plains on Thursday.

“Friday and Saturday will most likely be better with no chances of snowfall. But from January 6 to 7, the same there are chances of snowfall again,” Mukhtar added.

Earlier weatherman had advised people to travel through Srinagar-Jammu highway only after taking opinion of traffic officials. Jammu too has been going through cold temperature, resulting in foggy days.

The sub-zero temperature conditions have led to freezing of water bodies. Outer boundaries of famous Dal lake were also frozen. On Tuesday, boatmen were seen breaking the icy layer while padding their boats.

Authorities have allowed vehicular traffic from Srinagar to Jammu on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Traffic Police (Rural) Muzaffar Shah said that both light as well as heavy motor vehicles will be allowed to ply.

“First, LMVs and then HMVs will be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu on Wednesday,” he added.