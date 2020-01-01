KPC demands immediate restoration of internet to media fraternity

Srinagar: Kashmir Press Club held a meeting at the club in which all editors’ bodies and journalist associations unanimously demanded restoration of internet services to media fraternity in the Valley without any delay.

Kashmir Press Club, Kashmir Editors Guild, JK Editors Forum, Kashmir Union of Working Journalists, Kashmir Working Journalists Association, Kashmir Press Photographers Association, Kashmir Journalists Association, Kashmir Video Journalists Association, Kashmir News Television Journalists Association, Journalists Federation of Kashmir and Anjuman-e-Urdu Sahafat discussed the prolonged and unprecedented internet shutdown completing 150 days, a statement issued said.

“It was observed that the clampdown on internet has severely crippled the functioning of media fraternity in the Valley.

“The participants were of the view that the government has deliberately muzzled the press to control flow of information which has equally impacted the readers who have right to know facts,” it said.

The gag has adversely affected the ground reporting and news gathering operations. It has now become untenable for journalists and media organisations to operate out of the makeshift media facilitation centre which is inadequate to accommodate reporters, editors, photojournalists and video journalists of over 200 publications and scores of bureaus, it added.

“The meeting demanded the government lift the communication gag and allow free and unconditional access to internet,” it said.

To remind the government of its role in ensuring freedom to the fourth estate, the participants unanimously asked the government to take all measures to ensure right to free speech and free expression.

“It was decided to hold series of events which include seminars, silent and peaceful protests and suspension of publications,” it said.