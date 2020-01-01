Govt announces restoration of SMS, internet in hospitals

Jammu: Internet services in all government-run hospitals and SMS to all mobile phones will be restored from December 31 midnight in the Kashmir Valley, Jammu and Kashmir official spokesman Rohit Kansal said on Tuesday.

On December 10, some short message service (SMS) were enabled on mobile phones in order to facilitate students, scholarship applicants, traders and others.

It has now been decided to fully restore the service throughout Kashmir from midnight of December 31, Kansal said.

He was accompanied by Director Information & Public Relations Syed Sehrish Asgar.

Kansal added that around 6 lakh persons such as students, tour operators, businessmen, contractors, etc were facilitated at 900 internet facility centres established by the government at various places in Kashmir.

The internet is suspended on all platforms in the Valley since the midnight of August 4 in run up to abrogation of Article 370.