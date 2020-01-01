160 militants killed, 102 arrested in Kashmir this year: DGP

Jammu: As many as 160 militants were killed and 102 arrested in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, while 250 militants were still active, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday, noting that the number of local youths joining militancy has decreased.

He said that there is 30 per cent fall in militant incidents, less civilian killings and 36 per cent decrease in law and order incidents as compared to last year.

“218 such (local) youths joined militant outfits in 2018 but only 139 joined in 2019,” Singh said at the annual press conference at police headquarters here.

Out of these new recruits only 89 have survived. “The rest have been eliminated as their shelf life is between 24 hours to 2-3 months after joining militancy. There are hardly few old terrorists surviving, which include Jehangir Saroori and Riyaz Nayikoo”, he said.

There have been only 481 law and order incidents this year as compared to 625 last year, he said

“250 terrorists have been active in Jammu and Kashmir. There is decrease in number of active militants as compared to last year,” Singh said.

There were 80 per cent successful anti-militancy operations in which 160 militants, including foreigners, have been killed during the year.

“Eleven valiant police personnel from Jammu and Kashmir besides 72 from other security forces have been martyred,” he said.

Singh said 102 militants have been arrested and 10 surrendered during the year.

Also, there was no collateral damage during anti-militancy operation as people fully cooperated. “There was zero law and order problem this year (during anti –militancy operations),” he added.

The DGP said that “there has been a high degree of incidents of infiltration attempts from across the border this year and also ceasefire violations. But security forces have successfully foiled these attempted as 130 infiltrators have entered in 2019 as compared to 143 last year”.

Replying to queries on restoration of internet, the DGP said it is under consideration.

“I think JK is moving towards such a situation (on law and order front). Very soon you will hear positive announcement,” Singh said.

He said that though some people will try to misuse internet, “in the past, we took care of them and we will take care of such people in the future too”.

Internet services in all government-run hospitals and SMS to all mobile phones will be restored from December 31 midnight in the Kashmir Valley, Jammu and Kashmir official spokesman Rohit Kansal said on Tuesday.

On December 10, some short message service (SMS) were enabled on mobile phones in order to facilitate students, scholarship applicants, traders and others. It has now been decided to fully restore the service throughout Kashmir from midnight of December 31, Kansal said.

Mobile Internet services were restored in Kargil district of Ladakh on Friday after remaining suspended for 145 days in the wake of the Centre abrogating provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, officials said.

Internet services were suspended on August 5, when the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. PTI