Protect govt jobs for locals: NC

Jammu: National Conference Provincial president Devender Singh Rana on Monday demanded protection of government jobs for locals in Jammu and Kashmir, saying unemployment has alarmingly grown manifold during the recent years.

“J&K government jobs are for local educated unemployed and should be reserved for local youth only,” Rana said.

He expressed concern over limited avenues of employment, saying a thrust is needed to be laid on fast track recruitment process and to put in place a robust mechanism of employability.

He demanded the administration launch a pro-active and fast-track drive by making designated agencies accountable to fill up the large number of vacancies in various departments to address to the burgeoning unemployment among local youth.

According to Rana, vacancies have neither been notified or advertised during the past few years now, causing despondency among educated unemployed, many of whom are turning over aged for government jobs.

“In the meantime, all the departments should notify for information of the unemployed educated the number of vacancies in all the categories, he added.

He also demanded special drives for time bound recruitment in remote and far off areas.