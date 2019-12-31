Kumar takes over as IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: The newly appointed inspector general of police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar assumed the office here on Monday.

He replaced IGP SP Pani, who has been shifted to Armed Police.

A 1997 IPS officer, Kumar has served in the JK at various posts. He has served as SDPO Ganderbal, SP Ops Pulwama, SP Awantipora, SP Kulgam, SP Vigilance, DIG Traffic Kashmir, DIG south Kashmir and IGP Armed Kashmir.

He was earlier posted in CRPF during his central deputation as DIG New Delhi Range, IGP CoBRA and IGP Chhattisgarh.

An official handout said that he was also awarded by ECI with a National Award for his role as chief force coordinator of CAPFs in providing safe environment for conducting assembly elections in nine states in 2018.

“As DIG of the south Kashmir, he took many initiatives for the welfare of the community members,” it added.

Kumar is a recipient of four Gallantry Medals, Meritorious Service Medal, National Award by the ECI and various other commendation medals by the COAS, GoC-in-C (Northern Command), DG CRPF & DGP for the services rendered by him, the spokesperson said.